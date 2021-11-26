A sign by Unionists against NI Protocol on Main Street in Larne with the text

Brexit Minister Lord Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic will meet in London to discuss potential changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The pair have had a regular series of meetings in recent weeks as talks have intensified over the dispute.

A No 10 spokesman said: “They will meet again to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol as we seek to try and reach consensus and agree a deal that can address the issues that we know people are facing on the ground.”

The UK has not ruled out the use of Article 16 of the protocol – unilaterally scrapping some of its rules – because of the impact on Northern Ireland. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has suggested that option would not be used before Christmas.

The protocol effectively places Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods to help avoid a hard border with Ireland.

But this has led to checks on goods crossing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, creating a barrier to trade within the UK.

The meeting between Lord Frost and Mr Sefcovic also comes a time of strained relations over post-Brexit licences to fish in UK waters, with French fishermen set to protest on Friday over the issue.