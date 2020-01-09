Lord Maginnis: I’ve nothing to apologise for, row was much ado about nothing

A unionist peer has defiantly insisted that he has “nothing to apologise for” after he called a security guard who refused him access to parliament “crooked”.

Former UUP man Lord Ken Maginnis insisted the row was “much ado about nothing”.

The issue was raised in the House of Commons by a SNP MP who said it was one of the worst cases of abuse of a security member that she had ever seen.

The altercation occurred on Monday as politicians were returning to Westminster for the first time since their Christmas break. Lord Maginnis was unable to find his pass in his briefcase and was refused entry.

The SNP’s Hannah Bardell raised a point of order in the House of Commons chamber to highlight the issue.

She told Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle: “Yesterday on re-entering the building for the first time after Christmas I witnessed one of the worst cases of abuse of security staff that I have seen in my time here.

“One of the members of the other place (Lords), who I will name so as not to incriminate anybody else, Lord Ken Maginnis, had forgotten his pass - something we’ve all been guilty of.

“However, instead of taking the advice of the security staff - who as we all know are here for our security and our safety - he proceeded to verbally abuse and shout at both the member of staff - calling them ‘crooked’, saying ‘did they not know who he was, he’d been here 46 years’ - and refusing to take the advice and assistance of both myself, the security staff and the police that then attended.

“I have reported this incident to the authorities and I’m interested to know what can be done to make sure no member of staff on the estate is ever treated in that way or abused in the manner.”

But Lord Maginnis was defiant when contacted by the News Letter.

He said: “It really is so minor that it’s not worth talking about at all, it really is much ado about nothing.

“What happened was that when I got to the door I couldn’t find my pass, it was in my briefcase but I just couldn’t find it. I’ve been coming here for 36 years and they all know exactly who I am.

“I have no feeling in my arms or legs because of diabetes and this man was making me stand there and wouldn’t let me in. I called him crooked because I don’t like jobsworths. I don’t care what the Scottish Nationalists are saying, I have nothing to apologise for.

“It was just the normal police who patrol the building, they didn’t even talk to me.”