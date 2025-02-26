Cleaning staff at Stormont-run government departments are facing job cuts - partly due to an increased use of robots.

Low-paid workers at 162 sites run by Stormont departments are facing voluntary redundancies or reduced hours – as a company contracted to provide cleaning services proposes cutting staff and increasing the use of robots.

Trade union NIPSA says the “deeply troubling” plans will impact hundreds of cleaning staff – who are predominantly female – and are “a direct attack on workers”. They say they are “committed to robustly opposing these cuts”.

Staff in the Department of Health’s Castle Buildings on the Stormont estate are facing a 60% cut in hours, the News Letter understands.

The DUP says all public sector contracts must deliver value for money and fair treatment of workers – and questioned whether there has been any saving for taxpayers from the move. The other Executive parties – Sinn Fein, Alliance and the Ulster Unionist Party did not respond to questions from the News Letter on the issue.

The SDLP – the official opposition at Stormont – says it “will always oppose unnecessary job cuts” and praised the “the fantastic work” done by cleaning staff in government buildings.

Cleaning, security and catering staff in civil service buildings were outsourced to private companies many years ago. The current contract for Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) buildings is held by the global firm Aramark – with a new agreement in place from April of this year.

Outsourcing arrangements have been justified as part of an efficiency drive – but no other group of staff within the NICS has been outsourced in the same manner. It has led to criticism that low-paid staff have poorer entitlements than those employed directly by NICS.

The Sinn Fein controlled finance department – led by minister John O’Dowd – did not respond to questions from the News Letter about whether he supported the cuts, or whether there had been any savings to taxpayers.

A spokesperson for the Department Finance said: “The Finance Minister has no role in the award or delivery of contracts. The NICS cleaning contract must meet a specified standard in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract which includes payment of the real Living Wage.”

NIPSA says Aramark is proposing to cut 1,535 hours per week.

Ryan Wilson, Assistant Secretary at NIPSA, told the News Letter: “The proposals on the table are deeply troubling and could have a devastating impact on hundreds of low-paid, predominantly female workers across 162 sites.

“If these plans go ahead, we could see a total of 1,535 hours per week cut. This is a direct attack on workers who already face challenging economic circumstances.

“Replacing workers with robotic vacuum cleaners is not a solution, it’s an erosion of workers’ dignity. These workers are not just numbers; they are people who provide valuable services and support their local communities. Instead of investing in people, the focus here seems to be on cost-cutting at the expense of good, decent jobs.

“What is being proposed will hurt not just the workers, but the communities that depend on these wages. This is a worrying time for our members, and NIPSA will not stand by and let these proposals go unchallenged. We are committed to robustly opposing these cuts and fighting for the workers whose livelihoods are being threatened.”

An SDLP Spokesperson said: “As a proud labour party, the SDLP will always oppose unnecessary job cuts and we have direct experience of the fantastic work done by the committed cleaning staff who work at Stormont and other government buildings.

“Everyone working for the NICS should be treated with the same respect and dignity, and that includes fair employment terms. The SDLP will continue to raise these issues and the concerns of staff at the Assembly Commission.”

The Green Party said it has long opposed outsourcing of jobs - “precisely because these jobs are less likely to be unionised, more precarious and have less working benefits such as sick pay or parental leave.

“We oppose the creeping and overt privatisation in the public sector. It is disappointing that once again, the lower paid essential workers bare the brunt of this outsourcing. Those who have been in power for 27 years have done little to reverse this privatisation which leads directly to these outcomes for workers”.