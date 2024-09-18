Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sammy Wilson has said the idea of a government advisor getting paid more than the Prime Minister she is advising is “ludicrous”.

The DUP MP was reacting to a BBC report that Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray asked for and was given a salary of £170,000, according to the BBC.

This means her earnings are some £3,000 more than those of Sir Keir, who is paid around £167,000 from his MP and Prime Minister's salaries.

The BBC said a number of Whitehall sources had briefed the organisation on Ms Gray's salary.

Sue Gray

Mr Wilson was asked if it was right for anyone in the public sector to be paid more than the Prime Minister.

“No,” he replied – but added that “there are people in the BBC, chief executives of government quangos and trusts that get paid more than the Prime Minister”.

"It's part of the public sector malaise that you have this largesse with taxpayers’ money to people who, really, you have to ask how they justify their salary?

"The Prime Minister has got huge responsibilities every day – whether they fulfil them well or fulfil them badly – for the whole of government.

"And yet people who are responsible for sections of government get paid more than the man who's in charge. It seems ludicrous to me.”

Ms Gray, the former Whitehall ethics chief who conducted the investigation into Boris Johnson breaking Covid rules, and was then drafted into Sir Keir's team before the election, has recently been the subject of a stream of negative stories.

Special adviser salaries and pay bands are outlined in an annual report.

Sir Keir signed off a rebanding of the salaries for special advisers shortly after taking office in July, according to the BBC.

This is not reflected in the most recent publicly available report, which is from July 2023.

That report puts the top salary for the top band at £145,000 and shows that Ms Gray's predecessor in Rishi Sunak's government, Liam Booth Smith, was paid between £140,000 and £144,999.

The ceiling for special adviser pay has not been increased since 2019, since which time there has been a 24.5% rise in inflation.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "It is false to suggest that political appointees have made any decisions on their own pay bands or determining their own pay.

"Any decision on special adviser pay is made by officials, not political appointees.

"As set out publicly, special advisers cannot authorise expenditure of public funds or have responsibility for budgets."

The Conservative Party responded with a series of questions for Labour, including whether the Prime Minister personally signed off on Sue Gray's new salary and the increase to the cap on the highest pay band.