Major Protocol breakthrough? Donaldson says EU-UK deal 'could land within weeks'

But he also said “significant gaps” remain between the two sides and negotiations could take longer.

Sir Jeffrey said: “My understanding is that on some of the technical issues, the UK and EU sides have reached a level of agreement but there are still significant gaps to be bridged.

“We hope we can get an outcome over the next few weeks that unionists as well as nationalists can support. It depends on the level of progress. We don’t yet know the progress made.

“This could land within the next few weeks. I think, given that there are some major political issues still to be resolved, it could take longer.

“The important thing for me is the quality of the outcome, not the length of time taken.

“I was reassured to hear from both sides this week that they are not working to a deadline, they are working to try and get an agreement which commands support.”