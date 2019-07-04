Man claiming to be responside for DUP death threat ‘sorry’

A man claiming to be responsible for making a threat to Arlene Foster’s life has apologised for his actions.

The man spoke to website Belfast Live, who withheld his name from publication, saying that he deeply regretted his post under a Facebook share of a Guardian article from June 26 in which he said he “must try” to shoot the DUP leader to “see if I’d get away with it”.

“It was not the most intelligent thing I’ve ever said or done,” he told the website.

“You must believe me it was not a personal attack on Arlene that is not my character, it was just a moment of stupidity.

“If I could take it back I would.

“Of course I apologise unequivocally and sincerely to Arlene for any distress or offence.

“I hope that I may be forgiven for one mistake and for my stupidity.

“I can assure you it is embarrassing me. I hope we can all move on.”

The DUP had reported the matter to police who said they were investigating the threat to kill Mrs Foster.