Man left Sinn Fein £1.5m to annoy the government, report claims

An English man who left Sinn Fein £1.5 million in his will did so because he wanted to “annoy the British Government”, it has been claimed.

According to a report in The Times, William Edward Hampton was not connected to the republican party and made the bequest because he believed the government was after him for his money.

The report claimed that Mr Hampton had serious mental health issues and had been admitted to a specialist ward after cutting off his own penis after being accused of having an affair with a neighbour’s wife.

A woman who apparently met Mr Hampton in the mental health ward told The Times that Mr Hampton “had his issues” and “believed people were out for his money.”

“He had no allegiance to Sinn Fein and I believe he left it to them in an act of mischievousness. He thought he was getting one over on the British government,” she said.

It emerged last week that former car mechanic and driver Mr Hampton, who died in March 2018, had left Sinn Fein the largest donation in the history of Northern Ireland politics.

The executors of his will, Joe Cahill and Dessie Mackin, had previously held senior positions within the IRA and were Sinn Fein’s treasurers at the time the will was made, in 1997.

Last week the Electoral Commission said it had no concerns about the money and would not be launching an investigation.

It is thought Sinn Fein could be in line for further donations from Mr Hampton as more than £1m of his estate is still unaccounted for.