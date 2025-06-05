A major Christian parade in Belfast planned for this Saturday has been cancelled due to concerns that the crowds would be too large to safely manage.

The March for Jesus had been organised by All Nations Church in Belfast and had been approved by the Parades Commission.

The March for Jesus brand began in England in the 1980s and has since seen events held in Dublin and Belfast and across the UK.

A non-political and non-denominational event, it has previously attracted people from across the Northern Ireland community.

Organisers had been given the green light for an event with an estimated 10,000 participants and some 10,000 spectators this weekend.

However Pastor John Ahern broke the news on Facebook that the event had been cancelled in part due to “ongoing issues with permits”.

"After much prayer consultation and careful consideration, March for Jesus Belfast scheduled for this Saturday 7 June has been cancelled," he said.

"This decision was not taken lightly. Due to logistical and safety concerns with the size of the expected crowd, and ongoing issues with permits we could not move forward responsibly with the event.

"We know many of you have prayed, promoted and prepared faithfully for this day.

"Your passion for lifting the name of Jesus in Belfast has not gone unnoticed.

"Please join us in continuing to pray for unity, peace and revival in Northern Ireland."

It had been suggested that organisers may have had difficulties securing permission to use the cobbled area in front of Belfast City Hall.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson confirmed that the area outside the gates of City Hall is managed by the council on behalf of Department of Infrastructure.

Invited to comment, a council spokesperson raised safety concerns.

They said: "As with all requests to use this space, we will engage with the event organisers to ensure that the appropriate event management plans are in place to deliver the proposed activities safely. This process also includes engagement with PSNI and any other relevant statutory authorities.”

The News Letter has also invited the PSNI to comment.

Another group called Healing the Land had been considering trying to rescue the event this Saturday but posted on Facebook this morning that it had decided not to go ahead.

A March for Jesus parade in Dublin last autumn attracted thousands of participants, many of them coming from Northern Ireland.

It is understood that many people from the south were likewise planning to attend Saturday's event in Belfast.

Many churches across many denominations had organised buses to bring their members to the event.

The parade was due to begin at Custom House Square and end at Donegall Square North.

One band was due to accompany the parade, Brian Houston and the All Nations Dublin Praise Band.

According to the March for Jesus website, it is "an extravagant worship celebration for Jesus in full public view".

In 1989, March for Jesus held marches in 45 different cities across the British Isles with more than 6,000 Catholics and Protestants marching together in Belfast.