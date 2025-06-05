Disappointment has been expressed after a major Christian parade planned for Belfast this Saturday has been cancelled due to logisitical and safety concerns.

The March for Jesus had been organised by All Nations Church in Belfast and had been approved by the Parades Commission for up to 10,000 participants and 10,000 spectators

The parade was due to begin at Custom House Square and end at Donegall Square North.

According to the March for Jesus website, it is "an extravagant worship celebration for Jesus in full public view" which began in in England in the 1980s.

In 1989 it held marches in 45 cities across the British Isles with more than 6,000 Catholics and Protestants marching in Belfast.

However Pastor John Ahern revealed on Tuesday that the latest parade had been cancelled.

"After much prayer consultation and careful consideration, March for Jesus Belfast scheduled for this Saturday 7 June has been cancelled," he said.

"This decision was not taken lightly. Due to logistical and safety concerns with the size of the expected crowd, and ongoing issues with permits we could not move forward responsibly with the event.

"We know many of you have prayed, promoted and prepared faithfully for this day. Your passion for lifting the name of Jesus in Belfast has not gone unnoticed.

"Please join us in continuing to pray for unity, peace and revival in Northern Ireland."

Former Belfast City Councillor Dr John Kyle said he found the cancellation very disappointing.

He added: “My understanding is that part of the problem was that the main organisers were Dublin based and may not have been familiar with NI health and safety regulations.

The March for Jesus parade planned for Belfast this Saturday has been cancelled. Organisers said the expected size of the crowds were to large to be managed safely.

“They organised a very successful parade in Dublin in November and March For Jesus has been a very effective Christian witness all across the world, so it is all very unfortunate.”

Pastor Jack McKee from the New Life City Church on the Shankill Road told the News Letter: "The PSNI, Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities were all in favour of the parade going ahead.”

While not part of the organising group, he said he was “disappointed, in fact gutted” at the news. He urged people not to make comparisons with the fact that the Pride Parade will go ahead this month in Belfast, adding, "Christians are not above the law".

Another group called Healing the Land had been considering trying to rescue the event this Saturday but posted on social media on Thursday morning that it had decided not to go ahead.

A PSNI spokesman said they “worked alongside partners including Belfast City Council and Department for Communities to support organisers with the safe delivery of their event. Any cancellation of this event was not a decision made by police.”

It is understood organisers had been asking to use the cobbled area outside the gates of Belfast City Hall.

Invited to comment, a Belfast City Council spokesperson raised safety concerns.

They said: "As with all requests to use this space, we will engage with the event organisers to ensure that the appropriate event management plans are in place to deliver the proposed activities safely."