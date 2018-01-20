Mary Lou McDonald nominated to replace Gerry Adams as SF president

Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald has been nominated to replace Gerry Adams as party leader.

The Dublin Central TD was confirmed as the sole nominee for the position following a party meeting on Saturday.

Mr Adams announced in November that he was stepping down after 34 years in the role.

A special party conference to ratify a new leader will be held on February 10.

Nominations for the position closed at 5pm on Friday.

Ms McDonald has been a TD for Dublin Central since 2011.

Before getting elected to the Dail (parliament), she was an MEP representing the Dublin constituency - becoming Sinn Fein's first MEP in the Republic of Ireland in 2004.

Many party members have been tweeting their support for Ms McDonald.

Fiachra McGuinness, son of the late Martin McGuinness, Tweeted a video message on Friday announcing that he was "proud and honoured" to endorse Ms McDonald.

He said his father was a "huge admirer of her ideas, dedication and commitment", and that she was the "ideal candidate to lead Sinn Fein into the future".

A nomination process to fill Ms McDonald's position of deputy leader is to open for a period of 10 days.