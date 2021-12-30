Mayhew labelled loyalist groups as ‘unruly horses’

The then Tanaiste Dick Spring and Sir Patrick Mayhew, the then Secretary of State for Northern Ireland at a meeting at Stormont Castle.

At the same time, officials warned the IRA were not necessarily “supermen” when it came to maintaining a ceasefire.

At a meeting of the Anglo-Irish Conference in September 1994, senior ministers and officials from the Irish and British governments met to discuss how they could build on the ceasefire and finally deliver peace. Both sides agreed a loyalist ceasefire would be welcomed.

Patrick Mayhew, who would become the longest serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, expressed disappointment that loyalist groups were “very volatile”.

“While the IRA are a tightly disciplined organization, this lot are all over the place – a more unruly horse,” he told the meeting, according to an Irish Government write-up of the session.

Most of the meeting was dominated by discussions of the ceasefire and if the IRA commitment to peace was genuine. Mr Mayhew began by telling the meeting: “We think that a very important task has been to banish the idea, prevalent in some Unionist circles, that there is only one conceivable explanation for the IRA’s sudden abandonment of what they had been fighting for – namely, that they had been granted clandestinely what they had wanted all along.”

“We have lifted the broadcasting ban, thank heavens – this was a nonsense for a long time.”

Tanaiste Dick Spring said that the ceasefire offered a “glorious opportunity”.

“Adams – whatever view we may take of him – seems to be able to bring his people with him. There is strong US pressure on him to deliver peace. That is why he got his visa in the first place.

“If you want them (Sinn Fein/IRA) to say ‘permanent’, they are not going to do so. But from everything they have said, both in public and in private conversations, what they are saying is that it is over.”

While all sides hoped loyalist groups would follow suit with a ceasefire, the two sides showed differing perspectives on the stance of the IRA.

Northern Irish civil service chief David Fell told the meeting: “The sooner we can find a way for Sinn Fein spokesmen to say things which are helpful to the British Government, the better.”

Mr Mayhew tells the meeting: “Best of all would be if they were to say something directly and not obliquely.