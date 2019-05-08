Mayor a ‘casualty’ as six new faces elected

Six new faces will be representing residents in Carrickfergus wards after voters went to the polls on Thursday.

Across Mid and East Antrim Council’s district electoral areas of Carrick Castle, Knockagh and Larne Lough, nine sitting representatives will be returning to the chamber.

In the Carrick Castle DEA, Alliance’s Lauren Gray topped the poll with 1,210 first preference votes, easing past the quota of 943 votes.

She said: “I’m delighted to have gained back a seat for Alliance which was lost in 2014. The result in topping the poll is a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many local volunteers.”

Cllr Gray will be representing the DEA alongside the DUP’s Billy Ashe and Cheryl Johnston and Robin Stewart and John McDermott of the UUP. Former UKIP Cllr Noel Jordan (Independent) lost his seat.

Andrew Wilson (UUP) and Peter Johnston (DUP) will be returning to the chamber for the Knockagh DEA. They will be joined by Bobby Hadden (Independent), Marc Collins (DUP) and Alliance’s Noel Williams, who topped the poll with 1,173.

Two casualties in this ward saw veteran councillor May Beattie (TUV) and outgoing Mayor Lindsay Millar (UUP) miss out on re-election.

Ms Millar said: “Every election has casualties, and today it was me. Thank you to everyone who voted for me, but it wasn’t to be.”

The DUP’s Gregg McKeen topped the poll in Larne Lough with 1,166 first preference votes. He will represent the DEA alongside party colleague Paul Reid, Danny Donnelly and Robert Logan of Alliance and Mark McKinty (UUP).