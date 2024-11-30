McDonald reacts to reduced Sinn Fein vote - saying 2020 was 'a high water mark' for republicans

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald (left) and deputy Michelle O'Neill speak to the media as they arrive at the count at RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin after voters went to the polls to elect 174 TDs across 43 constituencies during the General Election. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

With counting well underway in the Republic’s general election, the chance of a Sinn Fein-led government is ebbing away – based on the exit poll and early tallies, it looks like Ireland is heading for another Fianna Fail – Fine Gael coalition.

Mary Lou McDonald told RTE on Saturday afternoon that the Irish public had given Sinn Fein “a powerful and a strong mandate” – despite its vote being down on the last general election.

She also denied that the results so far mean that Sinn Fein could not form a government.

“2020 for us was a high water mark. It was a historic breakthrough election, and for us to repeat that – and in fact we’ll emerge I believe with more seats than we had – confirms that we have altered the political landscape”, she said.

The Sinn Fein president claimed there “isn’t necessarily a clear cut pathway for Fine Gael and Fianna Fail either, to simply waltz back into government”. She said the election had been “really an incredible performance” by her candidates and by Sinn Fein across the country.

“Over a short number of weeks, we have achieved a result that many people a few weeks ago would have thought impossible”, Ms McDonald added.

While Sinn Fein’s performance is better than might have been expected in recent weeks, it is a long way short of where the party was polling before the Dublin riots of 2023. Ms McDonald’s response to the violence – calling for the resignation of the justice minister and Garda commissioner – was widely seen as misjudged. The party’s slide in the polls began at that point.

The three main parties were neck and next in an RTE exit poll on Friday night, with Sinn Fein scraping a lead over Fine Gael, and Fianna Fail in third. SF and FG were on 21.1% and 21% respectively, with FF on 19.5%.

Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have ruled out a coalition with Mary Lou McDonald’s party.

Michael Martin and Simon Harris will need to look for a new coalition partner if they are to form the next administration – with the Green Party admitting they are likely to lose the vast majority of their seats, and some political pundits predicting a wipeout in the Dail (Irish Parliament).

The Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan said his party’s pre-election ‘red lines’ were not intended to rule them out of being in government with Fianna Fail or Fine Gael.

The party, founded in 2015, won six seats in the 2020 election with around 3% of first preference votes. But the exit poll after Friday’s General Election put them on 5.8%, which could make them the largest among the Dail’s smaller groups.

Mr O’Callaghan told reporters at the election count centre at the RDS in Dublin: “The reason we picked five deal-breakers was to define how we want to go into government. It wasn’t to rule us out of government, it was to show people what we want to do if we do get into government.

“So this is about defining our negotiations and talks with the parties once the election counts are over.”

On a common platform for left-wing parties to negotiate from, Mr O’Callaghan said: “We certainly intend on talking to the Labour Party and other parties over the coming days and weeks, that’s our intention.”

Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy has said that a return of the FF-FG coalition would be “the nightmare scenario”.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland that if Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party it would be a “phenomenal result”, saying that the exit poll showing 34% support for party president Mary Lou McDonald to be the next taoiseach was a “huge vindication” for her.

Asked who his party would talk to about forming a government, Mr Carthy said: “We will see how the numbers land. We will try and do everything in our power to create a government that doesn’t include Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.”

“I have to say the nightmare scenario as far as I’m concerned – as somebody who has an 18 and a 17 (year-olds) and younger kids at home – the nightmare scenario is Fianna Fail and Fine Gael returning to government, regardless of what the third leg of the stool is.”

He added: “I think we might be in for a few surprises yet over the weekend. All I can say is we went into these elections with many people predicting our demise, it now appears that we may be the largest political party.”

Former Fianna Fail finance minister Michael McGrath says it is important that a stable government is elected in Ireland.

The incoming EU Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and Rule of Law, said “a number of different parties and groups will have to be involved”.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the Nemo Rangers count centre in Cork, he said: “I hope it is a stable government that has the prospect of lasting the five years because of the challenges we are facing in Ireland and throughout the European Union.

“Let’s allow the picture to emerge over the days ahead.”

