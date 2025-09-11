Dealing with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past, relations with the EU and Gaza are set to discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Irish Premier Micheal Martin today. The pair are pictured here during a business roundtable at the Albert Dock in Liverpool in March this year.

The Taoiseach is to travel to the UK on Friday for the meeting where Ireland and the UK’s bilateral relationship will also be discussed.

The leaders spoke in a telephone call in July in what was termed a “constructive discussion” on dealing with the legacy of the 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland.

They met in March in Liverpool in a new series of annual UK-Ireland summits, hailed as the “next chapter” in their relationship after having “turned a page on the turbulent years”.

Speaking ahead of the meeting on Friday, Mr Martin said they will discuss progress made on their co-operation programme since March.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Starmer today and to discussing a range of matters, including the progress to date on the delivery of the UK-Ireland 2030 cooperation programme, which we agreed at our summit in March in Liverpool,” he said.

“We will also discuss legacy issues, recognising its importance to people in Northern Ireland and across these islands, and to broader British-Irish relations.

