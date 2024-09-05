Michel Barnier - at the heart of EU/unionist friction over Brexit and Northern Ireland - appointed Prime Minister of France at age 73
Mr Barnier led the EU team during the Brexit wrangles that resulted in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).
This made him familiar to Northern Ireland readers, due to the friction with unionists over where the border with the EU would go and what it would look like.
In 2019, he said nostalgia for a time when Britain was a “powerful” and “global” nation was partly to blame for Brexit – adding that nostalgia “serves no purpose in politics”.
In a speech in Dublin in 2022, he said: “Brexit is in great part the result of populism. We must be aware that this poison might still arm Europe again. But populism must not be mistaken with public opinion or public sentiment.”
In an interview with ITV in 2023, he indicated that the UK could come back to the EU if it wanted.
"The door is open any time. I always say that during the negotiation and after negotiation, the door remains open,” he said.
Asked for Sir Keir’s response to Mr Barnier’s appointment as the Prime Minister of France, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We wish him all the best in his new role. The UK enjoys a strong relationship with France.
“The PM visited Paris just last week, and we are committed to working collaboratively on our shared priorities, from tackling illegal migration to supporting Ukraine and delivering sustainable economic growth.”
She added: “We want to reset our relations with the EU and make Brexit work better for British people. And we are also resetting our relations with European countries at a bilateral level.”
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was scathing about Mr Barnier’s appointment, describing him as “an EU fanatic that will suit sell-out Starmer”.
The appointment of the veteran Mr Barnier, 73, follows weeks of intense efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron to find a candidate who might be able to hold together a new government.
The July 7 elections left the French parliament’s lower house split between three main blocs: left-wing, centre, and right.