​​Downing Street has congratulated Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on his appointment as French prime minister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Barnier led the EU team during the Brexit wrangles that resulted in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).

This made him familiar to Northern Ireland readers, due to the friction with unionists over where the border with the EU would go and what it would look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, he said nostalgia for a time when Britain was a “powerful” and “global” nation was partly to blame for Brexit – adding that nostalgia “serves no purpose in politics”.

Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in conversation with Director of the UK in a Changing Europe, Anand Menon at the Science Gallery in London, where he is discussing his new book My Secret Brexit Diary: A Glorious Illusion. Picture date: Wednesday February 1, 2023.

In a speech in Dublin in 2022, he said: “Brexit is in great part the result of populism. We must be aware that this poison might still arm Europe again. But populism must not be mistaken with public opinion or public sentiment.”

In an interview with ITV in 2023, he indicated that the UK could come back to the EU if it wanted.

"The door is open any time. I always say that during the negotiation and after negotiation, the door remains open,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked for Sir Keir’s response to Mr Barnier’s appointment as the Prime Minister of France, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We wish him all the best in his new role. The UK enjoys a strong relationship with France.

“The PM visited Paris just last week, and we are committed to working collaboratively on our shared priorities, from tackling illegal migration to supporting Ukraine and delivering sustainable economic growth.”

She added: “We want to reset our relations with the EU and make Brexit work better for British people. And we are also resetting our relations with European countries at a bilateral level.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was scathing about Mr Barnier’s appointment, describing him as “an EU fanatic that will suit sell-out Starmer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment of the veteran Mr Barnier, 73, follows weeks of intense efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron to find a candidate who might be able to hold together a new government.