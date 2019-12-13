Mike Nesbitt: Brexit is unionist own goal and may lead to end of the UK

Brexit is unionism’s biggest own goal and it may lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom, former UUP party leader Mike Nesbitt has claimed.

Mr Nesbitt also revealed that he proposed a Remain stance for the UUP ahead of the 2016 referendum and that he never saw a Brexit vote coming. He was speaking on the BBC’s coverage of the election on Thursday night.

“The party accepted a position that was for Remain on the balance that Northern Ireland was better off staying in and arguing for more reform of the EU,” he said.

“What I didn’t do was game what would happen if we got a Brexit vote because I never saw that coming and I think very few politicians saw Brexit actually coming in that referendum. “From that point onwards I think we (the UUP) have struggled to recover our position and to present a very clear message, as clear as the Alliance Party.

“To be clear, my position is that Brexit is unionism’s biggest ever own goal. The outcome may be the end of the United Kingdom.

“Now I hear figures in the DUP saying that, such as Jeffrey Donaldson tonight asking whether Brexit is actually worth it anymore.

“That’s a position I was in in 2016, and unionists weren’t with me in thinking that through.”

The former UUP leader also said that the party needs to stop trying to “please everyone in the party” and decide what they actually are.

“You’ve got rural conservative and urban progressive and we’re going to have to make a decision, one or the other,” he said.

“We can’t go on trying to please everybody because you end up in the middle of the road and if you’re there you get knocked down by traffic coming in both directions.”