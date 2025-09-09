Mike Nesbitt defends influence of LGBTQ+ lobby groups - saying 'co-design' is a 'staple of how we do government'

Mike Nesbitt has defended Stormont's use of lobby groups to shape public policy. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Mike Nesbitt has defended the influence of LGBTQ+ groups in the design of a controversial gender service, rejecting the implication that their involvement was wrong.

The Ulster Unionist health minister has also defended the principle of lobby groups and professionals being involved in shaping government policy – calling it a “staple” of how Stormont governs.

His comments came as he faced questions in the Assembly over his plans to press ahead with a £800,000 per year gender identity service.

A number of Stormont departments have allowed various charities and lobby groups a role in shaping policies on a range of issues. It is described as “co-design” – and organisations have threatened in the past to withdraw their support for legislation if it does not meet their demands.

DUP MLA Peter Martin.

In March, the approach was binned by communities minister Gordon Lyons who told the News Letter that he won’t “outsource” policy decisions to lobby groups – saying they’re decisions for elected politicians and the Executive.

On Monday, DUP deputy leader Michelle McIlveen questioned Mr Nesbitt on a News Letter story about the involvement of the Rainbow Project in the design of the Gender Identity Service.

The UUP leader said: “The stakeholders, including the Rainbow Project, were brought into discussions about the way forward. That is entirely consistent with co-design, so I do not get the implication in the question that, somehow, that was wrong”.

Later in the discussion, Mr Nesbitt said he took advice from a range of medical experts, adding “that is a staple of how we deliver government services. We talk about co-design and co-production. That is how we have got to where we are today...”

DUP MLA Peter Martin told the News Letter that he is concerned about the influence of groups such as the Rainbow Project in the design of the gender service.