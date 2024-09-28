Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Addressing the Ulster Unionist Party conference remotely – its newly ratified party leader Mike Nesbitt says that ‘hope’ is the single word he wants to campaign on, and there is no better alternative than powersharing at Stormont.

The new leader thanked his predecessor Doug Beattie – and hinted at the internal ructions over his exit by saying he wouldn’t “dwell on the whys and wherefores” of what had happened, adding that he hoped they can “continue to support each other and enjoy each other’s company”.

Mr Nesbitt was unable to attend in person due to having contracted coronavirus earlier in the week, and while he would be breaking no rules in attending the conference, it was felt that would not be an option for the health minister.

The UUP boss, ratified formally as leader earlier in the day, said others have branded the party liberal, moderate or progressive – but said his description was that it is the “party of common sense” – and that would dictate its policies.

Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt remotely addressing his party's conference in south Belfast.

“Where common sense dictates a course of action, I’ll support it, because it will strengthen our position in the United Kingdom – and for the avoidance of doubt, that includes sensible, practical cooperation with the Republic of Ireland”, he said.

Prosperity and health were two major themes of the conference – and he also hit out at the government over its decision to go ahead with an inquest into the murder of Pat Finucane – saying it “again perpetuates the idea of a hierarchy of victims”.

“As a former Victims Commissioner, I have often challenged MPs and indeed Cabinet Ministers in these terms. Would you look two of your own constituents in the eye and tell one they could have a public inquiry into their loved one’s death, but deny it to the other? It is not fair. It is not equitable. It’s not right”, he said.

Mr Nesbitt criticised the “100 percenters” within unionism – saying their views “must be fixed, lodged in ideological cement” and that they “confuse compromise with appeasement”.

“Appeasement is when two parties take opposite views and you solve the situation by sacrificing your beliefs and move entirely to your opponent’s ground. That’s not for me. Compromise, however, is where both sides move – move closer to each other, without injury to their core beliefs”, he told members.

However – he said there needs to be a “two-way street of compromise – not the one-way street of appeasement. Unionism has delivered a lot of compromise. We must continue to seek compromise in return”.

The health minister said he would “push harder and faster” on healthcare reform – announcing that Prof Rafael Bengoa is coming back to Northern Ireland to “reboot” his 2016 health reform proposals. Mr Nesbitt said his focus is on keeping people healthy rather than just curing the sick – and that he wants to “put a focus on Waiting Lists, Cancer, Mental Health and tackling health inequalities”.

Inequalities in health are so bad, he said, that two women, born on the same day, in the same maternity unit, growing up in the same city, might see one live over 14 years of healthy life longer than the other. He said he would “lead the charge to tackle that obscenity” – but it required a “whole Executive” approach.

Explaining his own personal history, he said the Troubles had come to his own family’s door in January 1973. “It was the day the IRA blew up the Nesbitt linen business. Dad was 49 years old and in the moment of destruction, every certainty in his life disappeared – he had been brought up to take over the business from his father. But every responsibility remained. He still had a wife, three young children, a car and house to look after, but suddenly no income. And no reason to get out of bed”, he said.

The former broadcaster said that day had shaped the rest of his life.

Condemning the violence of the Troubles, he said nobody needed to die to get us where we are today. “The late Martin McGuinness used to justify himself by telling me I didn’t grow up in Derry – his word for his city – the way he did. That’s true, but John Hume did far more to unite people – and much less to divide us”, he said.

