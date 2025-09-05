Mike Nesbitt says Northern Ireland's gender service is 'Cass compliant' - but TUV suggests decisions are being made before evidence examined

North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston.

​Mike Nesbitt says the gender identity service he signed off is compliant with the landmark Cass report – amid questions about why the service was signed off before an independent review had been carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The health minister announced this week that Dr Hilary Cass would review the provision of healthcare in Northern Ireland for children and adults questioning their gender.

Baroness Cass led a review of the service in England which resulted in the closure of the UK’s leading gender identity clinic and a shift away from medical interventions in gender confused children – including a ban on puberty blockers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Cass’s review of services here will include the Department of Health’s decision to spend £800,000 to expand provision.

Mr Nesbitt said: “If Dr Cass and her team say that is the right thing to do then we will find the money.

“We're confident that we are Cass compliant, but I think that it is a sensible step to take to ask Dr Cass herself, who is more than willing to undertake the work – for free - to come over and just quality assure what we are proposing."

However, TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has questioned why Dr Cass has been brought in after the minister already made his decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Antrim MLA said: “I welcome scrutiny of Northern Ireland’s current ‘gender identity services’, but I must question the sequence of events surrounding the Minister’s recent announcement.

“Health Minister Mike Nesbitt confirmed during the summer that he had allocated an additional £806,000 to expand provision. This was a clear policy direction and financial commitment made before any independent review had even been commissioned.