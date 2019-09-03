Mike Pence urges EU to ‘respect UK’s soverignity’

Mike Pence has urged Ireland and the EU to negotiate a Brexit deal that respects the UK’s sovereignty.

During a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin, the US vice president said America supported the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Ireland’s premier told Mr Pence that the EU had to stand its ground on the Withdrawal Agreement.

After his talks with the Taoiseach, Mr Pence, who will meet Boris Johnson later in the week, said: “The United Stated supports the UK’s decision to leave the EUin Brexit.

“But we also recognise the unique challenges on your northern border and I can assure you we will continue to encourage the UK and Ireland to ensure that any Brexit deal respects the Good Friday Agreement.

“As the deadline for Brexit approaches we urge Ireland, and the EU as well, to negotiate in good faith with Prime Minister Johnson and work to reach an agreement that respects the UK’s sovereignty and minimises disruption to commerce.

“The US will look to whatever helpful role we can play in helping to achieve that objective.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr Pence’s comments were a “welcome reality check for Dublin”.

He added: “For too long the line peddled by Varadkar has been accepted by those who want to defy the referendum result and much of the media as gospel.

“I only wish there was a greater willingness on the part of our own government to tell Dublin that they need to respect the UK’s sovereignty.

“It is clear that the Trump administration recognises that the EU and Dublin have not been negotiating in good faith to date.”