Minister says winter fuel payment changes should be replicated in Northern Ireland, as government U-turns on controversial cuts

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has announced a U-turn on winter fuel payment cuts. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

​The Labour government’s U-turn on winter fuel payments is welcome – and pensioners in Northern Ireland should now get the same entitlements as those in England and Wales, minister Gordon Lyons has said.

​The communities minister said that it is good that the government has listened to people across the UK, and he will now recommend to the Executive that the changes are implemented here.

However, the implications for pensioners in the province are still to be figured out, the DUP minister said.

Nine million people will now receive the payments this winter as pensioners in England and Wales with an income of £35,000 or less per year stand to benefit from changes announced by the Chancellor.

The payments were previously linked to pension credit, with the Government arguing this would help to balance a “black hole” in public finances.

On Monday, Rachel Reeves announced a U-turn on the policy, which has dogged the party since it was announced last year – and was seen as part of the reason for her party’s poor showing in recent local elections in England.

Speaking to the media in Stormont in the aftermath of the government’s announcement on Monday, the DUP minister said that he and the finance minister had met with officials from the Department for Work and Pensions to discuss the impact here.

Mr Lyons told media that that while it is a decision for the Executive – he will recommend that additional money from the new Labour policy will be spent on a similar scheme here.

“That’s going to be the most straightforward way to do it, and that’s what I want to see happen” the DUP minister said.

Asked about his view on how the issue had been dealt with, he said it had been handled “very poorly” by the government, adding: “I don’t think anybody expected a Labour government to attack pensioners in this way”.

He added: “My focus was always on those who had just about missed out because of where the boundary was for a pension credit. I met a lot of people who were worried and concerned.