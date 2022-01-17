Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is expected to announce later this week that the licence fee will be frozen at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.

She also said at the weekend the next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, saying she wants to find a new funding model for the broadcaster after the current licence fee funding deal expires in 2027.

But Séamus Dooley, Assistant General Secretary, of the National Union of Journalists said the past two years has shown the need for independent, reliable public service broadcasting.

The next announcement about the BBC licence fee "will be the last", the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

“The freezing of the fee would have implications for services, for employment and ultimately for democracy. Attacking the BBC has been a popular pastime for many within the Conservative party. The future of public serving broadcasting in the UK should not be a matter of political expediency and decisions on the future of the BBC should not become a political football among those jockeying for power or influence within a particular party.

“I would be concerned at the implications for BBC Northern Ireland of any threats to funding.”

A spokeswoman for Age NI said a price freeze would be “a relief”.

They told the News Letter it was “very disappointing” when the free TV licence for all over 75s was withdrawn.

Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC, is urging more government investment in the corporation. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“A free TV licence is now free only to those over 75 who receive Pension Credit,” she said. “In light of recent hikes in other household bills, of course a price freeze in the licence fee, if only for a couple of years, would be a relief. There are, however, more complex and detailed discussions still to be had on the future funding of the BBC and alternative payment models fit for today’s broadcast services.”

Kevin Higgins, Head of Policy at Independent Advice Networ Advice NI also welcomed the freeze.

“For low income households in the grip of a cost of living crisis, with energy costs becoming unaffordable for many, any respite in terms of a freeze to the TV licence bill is to be welcomed,” he said. “However, much, much more is needed to provide assistance at this time including substantial uprating to the social security benefit system which supports low income households both in and out of work.”

Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch also gave a qualified welcome to the news. “While this will be welcome news for some, a freeze on a £159 annual charge will be of little comfort to over 75s who up until last year didn’t have to pay a TV licence fee at all,” he said.

“The decision taken to scrap the concession for over 75s, generating another bill on top of the already rising living costs, was shameful. The BBC and the government should concentrate their efforts on finding funding to reinstate this concession.”

But Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry said the move by government seemed to be a political tactic to protect the Prime Minister - and defending the licence fee in principle.

“Whilst the BBC needs some reform, this smacks of a political hit by the Conservative Party’s right-wing in an attempt to deflect from Boris Johnson’s ongoing scandals,” he said. “Indeed, it’s not the first time the BBC has been targeted in this manner and nobody is fooled about claims this is trying to improve the BBC. He advocated reforms such as changing the offence of not paying the licence fee from a criminal to civil matter, and opt-outs for the more vulnerable and lower-income, while retaining “a core licence fee of some description”.

East Antrim TUV Assembly candidate Norman Boyd said his party is flatly opposed to the licence fee. “This tax – which has resulted in pensioners and single parents facing court action for non-payment – is unfair to other media outlets, outdated and long overdue an overhaul,” he said. “All too often the BBC uses its privileged position to push agendas and shape public debate rather than reflecting the views of the public.”

But SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna described the move was “more about distracting from the boozy culture at Downing Street than about public service broadcasting”.

“The BBC is renowned the world over and we would be much poorer without it,” she added citing its educational resources, reliable news during the pandemic and investigative journalism.

“While the SDLP would support measures to help those who genuinely cannot afford the license fee, attempts to starve the BBC of funding would have a serious impact on society and should be firmly resisted.”

