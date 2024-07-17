Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill Brown, who lives in the Ravenhill area of Belfast, says he has had serious difficulties engaging with the Education Authority (EA) trying to find a place for her son, Jaye.

The four-year-old boy has significant complex needs which cause him to have emotional anxiety, be non-verbal and still in need of nappies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EA gave a briefing on the ongoing crisis in special needs provision to MLAs on Tuesday.

Four-year-old Jaye from Belfast has complex needs and has been looking for a suitable school to start Primary One in the new term.

Speaking afterwards, Alliance Education spokesperson Kate Nicholl said 120 pupils with special needs don’t have school places for September and the EA cannot guarantee a place for all of them

“The annual crisis in special school placement is having devastating consequences for families across Northern Ireland and I am regularly contacted by desperate parents who don’t know where to turn," she said.

Jill says they had their annual review with the Education Authority Link Officer in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I voiced all my concerns and the reasons I chose the schools I did as his top three preferences to start Primary One."

She said her first two preferences didn't accept him and the EA declined to send him to her third choice because there was a special school closer to her home.

"However I refused this offer as I knew this school wouldn't meet his needs."

She then received an email from the EA to say that Jaye was to be sent to a new facility opening in north Belfast, which was further away than her first two preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was hoping to have the issue resolved by the end of term and said she had the same problem last year when Jaye was leaving Mencap provision.

The Education Authority responded that it understood that it is "an anxious time" for families and said it is committed to ensuring that all children with special educational needs receive an appropriate school place that meets their needs.

“Unfortunately, as demand exceeds capacity for most schools, not all children can be placed in their parents’ preferred location," it added.

"That said, all decisions on allocations will reflect the considered advice and input of relevant professionals and are taken in the context of the specific needs of the pupil."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EA added that Jill has been offered “an appropriate placement for the new academic year”.

Jill later told the News Letter that the place she has been offered is at a new special needs school opening in September in north Belfast, called the Deanby Centre.

However, she says she has had no information yet about the school, including opening dates.

"Jaye hasn't had a chance to see it or had an opportunity to even be introduced to a teacher,” she added. “The EA knows my concerns about zero information. I won't be sending Jaye to a school that I know nothing about. It is incredibly stressful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP Education Spokesperson Cara Hunter also attended Tuesday’s briefing with the EA.