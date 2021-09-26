MoT test booking online system is back to normal says Minister

Technical difficulties stalled online MOT bookings last week during an upgrade of the IT system.

Nichola Mallon said the Driver and Vehicle Agency apologised for issues that arose during an upgrade of the online booking system.

She also apologised as minister. “It was 20 years old, an antiquated system that wasn’t easily navigated by customers so DVA has introduced a modern, up-to-date booking system which will make it much easier and a much more improved experience for customers,” the minister told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

“While the data was migrating across, the system had to be closed and that did lead to high volumes of demand but I’m pleased to say that as of Friday at 5pm, 20,000 people had successfully booked their MOTs and no-one was waiting more than 10 minutes for their appointment.”

Ms Mallon said there were “clearly technical difficulties” as “monumental amounts of data had to be switched over”.

“There were technical difficulties and issues and the DVA has apologised for that, and I apologise for any inconvenience it has caused to people,” she added.

The SDLP minister said “record” numbers of driving tests and HGV driving tests are being carried out.

“We’re also bringing in structural change, a brand new up-to-date booking system and of course I have initiated a call for evidence on a move to biennial MOT testing, so testing every two years rather than every one year that is the current system,” she said.

The DVA is currently working through a backlog of driving tests and vehicle tests following the coronavirus lockdowns.

Ms Mallon said the DVA has been working with police and the Association of British Insurers over the delays to tests.

“The PSNI has said they will not prosecute anyone who has an expired MOT as long as their vehicle is in a roadworthy condition,” she said.