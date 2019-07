MPs have approved an amendment which aims to extend access to abortion in Northern Ireland by 332 votes to 99, majority 233.

They also voted to 383 to 73 approve New Clause 1 to the NI Executive Formation Bill.

This requires UK secondary legislation to extend same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland unless an Executive is formed by October 21 2019.

More to follow.