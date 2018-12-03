N.I. bookshop bans DUP members over same sex marriage stance

A popular Northern Ireland bookshop has taken the decision to ban elected members of the DUP because of the party's stance on same sex marriage.

Belfast Books, which is located on York Road, said the DUP's stance on same sex marriage "doesn't sit well with us".

“I’ve had a good working relation with some local DUP elected representatives and grassroots members of the party, and work alongside them on various community forums - but the party’s stance on equal marriage doesn’t sit well with us, so their elected representatives will be banned from the cafe we're planning if we raise the money in our crowdfunder to open it.," said Belfast Books Managing Director, John Junk.

“For the avoidance of doubt, their elected representatives won’t be banned from the bookshop as such - a ban would have little effect. I think I'm right in saying that in over four years of us being open, not one of their elected representatives have darkened our door outside of election time," added John.

The DUP has blocked making same sex marriage legal in Northern Ireland several times since 2012 by using their petition of concern.

However, the DUP lost their petition of concern when they won fewer than 30 seats at the Stormont Assembly election in 2017.

This means, that should the parties return to Stormont, it is much more likely that same-sex marriage would be made legal in Northern Ireland.

Belfast Books made the announcement on their website on Monday evening.