N.I. people give their verdict on Theresa May's three years as British Prime Minister Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Northern Ireland people have been reacting to the news that Theresa May intends to resign as leader of the Conservatives on June 7. Here's a snapshot of what some Northern Ireland people had to say about Mrs. May's announcement. Prime Minister Theresa May pictured outside 10 Downing Street on Friday morning. (Photo: P.A. Wire) Stormont deadlock could cost £1 billion, say CBI Bertie Ahern: Talk of moving beyond Stormont is infantile