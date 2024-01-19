Naomi Long has defended her decision to attend an Ireland’s Future event in Belfast, having previously declined an invitation to what her party had branded a “rally to endorse a united Ireland”.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Ireland’s Future’s openly stated aim is to "advocate for, and promote, debate and discussion" about the future of the island of Ireland.

It has held a number of rallies and discussion events on both sides of the Irish border since it was formed in 2019.

The latest event to be advertised is a panel discussion at the SSE arena in June, with the Alliance leader billed as the guest speaker.

On Thursday, Mrs Long posted a message on social media, saying she was “looking forward to taking part in a discussion at the Ireland’s Future event on June 15 at SSE Arena, alongside other female political leaders, to talk about the future.”

She added: “While Alliance is not defined by constitutional question, we are happy to take part in constructive debates.”

Although Mrs Long’s message prompted several responses welcoming her participation, others questioned what appeared to be a U-turn in policy.

One said: “Naomi why did your party snub this in 2022 and say it was little more than "A Rally for a United Ireland," what's changed?”

The 2022 rally was held in Dublin under the banner ‘Together We Can’.

Mrs Long replied: “Different event? I wouldn't attend a repeat of the previous event: this is different and allows for discussion and engagement.

"We've attended a whole series of events organised by IF. The framing is key as to which are appropriate for us to participate in and which aren't.”

In October 2022, Alliance said the Dublin gathering was “not an appropriate event for us to participate in".

When Mrs Long declined a previous invitation in 2022, she faced down challenges on Twitter, saying: “We aren't snubbing anything? Attendance isn't compulsory. We explained our reasons to the organisers who were quite understanding.

“’Together we can’ is a rallying call, not an open discourse.”