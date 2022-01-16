Justice Minister Naomi Long

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said “the timing stinks” while TUV leader Jim Allister suggested it was a “desperate attempt by the DUP to reverse their nosedive in the polls”.

Naomi Long said: “I staked my own political future on ending double jobbing in 2010, when I left council and the assembly to focus on representing my constituents in Westminster. I was successful in getting double jobbing banned.

“This is a seriously retrograde step.”

She added: “Other parties promised to act but only did when forced by legislation in 2014.

“I’ve been both an MP and an MLA – you cannot properly do both jobs in the long term.

“The ban was subject to extensive consultation: this reversal has not been.

“Fairly obvious why it’s being done.”

Doug Beattie tweeted: “The timing stinks... it allows the DUP to run its eight MPs in the election with no intention of them taking their seats. Just co-opt any losing candidate.”

Jim Allister reacted saying: “The news that MPs will be permitted to contest the Assembly election while retaining their Westminster seats is a shameless fix. Is this the last throw of the dice, a desperate attempt by the DUP to reverse their nosedive in the polls?

“If so, I suspect they will be in for a rude awakening. Dual mandates were abolished for good reason. The public demanded a policy of one man / woman one job. They are unlikely to be impressed at this policy being reversed.

“The only thing which has changed since the abolition of duel mandates is the desperation of the DUP. What price have they paid for this? Is this why they toned down their Protocol opposition?”

Meanwhile Belfast Green Party councillor Brian Smith said: “Even at the lowly level of local councillor, I’ve had to go onto reduced hours working in a children’s home just to meet the demands.

“There are weeks, such as this one, where it’s been flat out, your phone can ring at any time, which it does.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love it. It’s an absolute privilege to be in this position and I’m extremely grateful to those who put their trust in me to represent them and this wider city.

“I’m lucky I’ve an understanding partner, who gets it and supports me.

“Yet I couldn’t envisage taking on another political role with it – you would be spreading yourself thin and doing the public a huge disservice.”

