'Nazi scum' protester Siobhan Prigent screamed at milkshaked Donald Trump supporter and is now saying she's 'very sorry'

A woman who was recorded screaming "Nazi scum" at a man who supports U.S. President Donald Trump at a protest in London on Tuesday has apologised for what she described as !

The video was recorded by L.B.C. senior reporter, Matthew Thompson.

The Donald Trump supporter after being struck on the head with a milkshake and Siobahan Pigent who repeatedly screamed 'Nazi scum' into the man's face. (Photos/Video courtesy of L.B.C./Matthew Thompson)

Mr. Thompson shared the video on Twitter on Tuesday and it went viral straight away.

The video has been watched almost 4.5 million times.

The protest was in reaction to the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the U.K.

In the video, a woman with blonde hair roars "Nazi scum" continuously into the face of a man who supports Donald Trump.

The man is then struck on the head with a milkshake before a minor scuffle breaks out.

Some anti-Trump protesters step in to protect the man.

The woman in the video has been identified as Siobhan Prigent.

Ms. Prigent apologised for her actions via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

"I am very sorry for my behaviour today," said Ms. Prigent.

"I should have protested peacefully and I didn't, and I regret that.

"I've let myself down and I do understand that fully. There are two sides to every story, but my actions were my own and that's on me."

Ms. Prigent went to ask people to stop targeting her friends and family on social media.

"Please leave my family and friends out if it," she said.

Ms. Prigent has subsequently deleted her Twitter account.