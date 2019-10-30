New compensation fears for institutional abuse survivors

Victims of abuse at children’s homes and other residential institutions in Northern Ireland fear being let down by yet another delay to a bill for compensation.

An inquiry found that abuse was “widespread” at homes run by the church and the state in Northern Ireland in 2017 and recommended a public apology and compensation scheme for victims and survivors.

But the Assembly failed to legislate for the scheme before it collapsed and survivors have looked instead to Westminster.

A bill has now progressed through the House of Lords but there are fears it won’t become law before Parliament dissolves for a general election.

Northern Ireland Office (NIO) minister Robin Walker said in the House of Commons today that “no decision” has been made on the bill prior to the dissolution of Parliament.

Margaret McGuckin, from the lobby group SAVIA (Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse), said: “I’m not confident it will be done on time, but we’re still fighting.

“We have had so many setbacks. This should and could have been done long before now.”

She continued: “We are heartbroken. The tears were rolling down my face. But we won’t give up.”

SAVIA is writing an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees Mogg to urge progress on the necessary legislation before Parliament breaks for the election.

North Belfast DUP MP Nigel Dodds raised the matter at Westminster today.

He said: “We only have literally a few days and hours left.

“Surely he can give a more definitive explanation, surely he can come forward with a definitive commitment, that on this issue he will step forward.

“There is cross-party support here in this house, there is cross-community support in Northern Ireland, please, please get on with it.”

North Down MP Lady Sylvia Hermon had warned on Tuesday that an election on December 12 would not leave enough time for the legislation to progress. She said: “Those victims of historical institutional abuse, who waited so patiently with such dignity for so long, will not be able to have that legislation through this House in time for them to have that compensation.”

Lady Hermon voted against holding the election on December 12.

Former UUP leader Lord Empey has said there are “simply no excuses” for a bill to compensate victims of historic institutional abuse in Northern Ireland to stall before Parliament breaks next week.

He added: “It is not over and I want to make clear to victims this is not settled.

“Sadly, we (in the House of Lords) do not have control but we have done our duty in sending it to the Commons. I hope that the level of support shown today in the House of Lords is of some comfort to those survivors watching and waiting. It is now over to the House of Commons.”

Former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain warned it would be tragic if the bill stalled before the election.