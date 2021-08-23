New DUP councillor announced in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon
The DUP has selected a new councillor on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, replacing Junior McCrum following his death on July 21.
Carla Lockhart, the party’s Upper Bann MP, announced that Ian Wilson will take the empty seat.
The council is dominated by unionists, but also has strong nationalist / republican representation, particularly in Lurgan and Armagh.
In 2019, the results of the local election were:
DUP, (27.9%) 11 councillors
SF, (22.0%) 10 councillors
UUP, (21.6%) 10 councillors
SDLP, (13.5%) six councillors
Alliance, (7.8%) three councillors
And one independent (ex-DUP man Paul Berry).
Carla Lockhart’s statement today said: “I have known Ian for many years now and I know how much he loves the local community and shares my desire to see continued improvement to the area.
“He will bring enthusiasm and commitment to the role and working alongside Councillor Paul Greenfield, will be on the ground delivering for people in the Banbridge area.
“Obviously this is an announcement tinged with great sadness, as Ian takes the seat vacated by the huge loss of my friend and colleague, Alderman Junior McCrum.
“These truly are big shoes to fill, and Junior’s legacy of working for all, to the very best of his ability, and delivering so much, is an example we all need to follow.
“I wish Ian and the family well in the days ahead and look forward to working with him.”
