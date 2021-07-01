“The Irish Sea Border is not just a threat to the economic integrity of the United Kingdom, it is a threat to the living standards of the people of Northern Ireland and the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“In the weeks ahead our goal is to remove the Irish Sea border and to preserve and protect the internal UK market.”

Sir Jeffrey said the UK Government should not doubt his party’s resolve on the issue.

New leader of the DUP, Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson.

“This is not the time to talk up a crisis or to unnecessarily raise the temperature but let me assure you that the Government understands our position and they know what needs to be done,” he said.

“I have, in recent days, held a series of meetings on the Protocol, including meetings with the Secretary of State and Lord Frost.

“While the Government is undoubtedly now accepting the case that the Protocol is unsustainable and unacceptable, there is still some way to go to reach an outcome that we can live with.

“I intend to keep in constant contact on these issues to ensure the unionist case is heard where it needs to be heard.

“I say not to warn but to remind – neither the Government nor anyone else should doubt the resolve of this party or the unionist community to ensure matters relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol are brought to a satisfactory conclusion.”

