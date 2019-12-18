New Lord Mayor of Belfast installed today

Sinn Féin councillor Daniel Baker - who represents the Collin area of West Belfast - was installed today (Wednesday 18 December) at a special meeting of Belfast City Council.

The 37-year-old takes over from his party colleague and now North Belfast MP John Finucane.

Councillor Daniel Baker Lord Mayor of Belfast with children Mia and Sean.

He said: “I’m pleased to be taking over the chain of office from John and look forward to continuing his great work in the year ahead.

“I will work as Lord Mayor for all communities, particularly those affected by poverty and unemployment.

"I will be a champion for improvements in mental health services, and continue to work on climate resilience in our city.”

Councillor Baker was a member of the Council’s Brexit Committee, People and Communities Committee and the Council’s Climate Change Working Group.

He will join a team of civic dignitaries that includes Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Peter McReynolds of the Alliance party and High Sheriff of Belfast, Alderman Tommy Sandford of the DUP.