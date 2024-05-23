New report on Casement Park's economic benefits an attempt to 'obscure reality': TUV

Casement Park in west Belfast. Photo: Pacemaker

​A new report suggesting a redeveloped Casement Park could boost the NI economy by more than £100 million has been dismissed by the TUV as “obscuring reality”.

The report, which was commissioned by Ulster GAA, sets out the expected spend on accommodation, hospitality and retail, if the stadium is finished in time to host matches at EURO 2028.​

According to Ulster GAA, the Grant Thornton consultancy data is “based solely on the economic and tourism impact of the EUROs five games in June 2028 and does not reflect the significant contribution of the construction of the stadium or hosting major GAA games and other events that will take place in the years ahead”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster GAA also said the report is “informed by data and analysis from a range of sources including Tourism NI, the NI Hotel Federation and the Irish FA,” and “sets out expected accommodation spend of £52 million and other local expenditure of £54 million in bars, restaurants and other retail outlets prompted by the five game days in June 2028”.

However, TUV vice-chairman Allister Kyle has described the report as “nothing but an attempt to kick up dust around the outrageous demands for public money coming from the GAA".

Last month the UK government said it was still “working to figure out” the cost of completing the rebuild, with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris suggesting it could be as high as £308m.

The original cost estimation when the plans were first submitted more than a decade ago was £77.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the report, Cllr Kyle said that the “GAA spin cannot obscure reality of Casement public money grab”.

He said: “With the announcement on Wednesday of the sub-regional stadium funding, the minister set the benchmark for Casement. The £36.2 million figure announced on Wednesday by the minister (Gordon Lyons) is identical to the sum announced and ring fenced by the executive in 2011.

"By that standard, it is only fair that the GAA receive the same amount as originally promised and no amount of spin should obscure that.

“At the heart of all this is the reality that EURO 2028 is a football tournament which should leave a football legacy. Grassroots football fans would much rather see the money go into the local game than into the GAA in order to obtain a handful of matches in a stadium which isn’t even a football ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kyle added: “As someone who attends Irish League games regularly throughout the country, I recognise the need and importance there is to upgrade our facilities, but with so many recent reports surmising that Casement may cost over £300m from an original £62.5m, it’s highly disappointing that the much anticipated sub-regional fund was not increased at all.

"Instead, the monies ring-fenced in 2011 were simply circulated with the promise to release them in 2025”.