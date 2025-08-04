New UUP MLA says 'real clarity' and 'transparency' is needed on child gender service

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has been urged to provide more clarity on an expanded gender identity service. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

There needs to be “real clarity” around what an expanded gender identity entails – such as whether it will continue to ‘affirm’ the trans identity of patients, the new Ulster Unionist MLA for North Antrim has said.

Speaking to the News Letter on his first day in the job, Jon Burrows says he is not clear about what precisely the service involves but he will “strive to find out” – and has welcomed Mike Nesbitt’s announcement that officials are establishing a timeline on the matter.

The health minister and Ulster Unionist leader has been under pressure from inside and outside his party over a decision to fund a gender identity service with no lower age limit on referrals.

Party colleague Doug Beattie called the referral of 5 year olds to the service “madness” – while Steve Aiken said he didn’t support the policy and that it should be revoked.

Now, the latest addition to the party’s benches at Stormont says the service must be consistent with the Cass Review into how the NHS cares for children experiencing gender distress.

“I think there needs to be real clarity as to what the service entails, what the boundaries are for it. We need to know more about the nuts and bolts of it, and ensure that everything we do is consistent with the Cass review findings.

“I think that’s critical, and we cannot relax the position that medical interventions for children are entirely inappropriate, certainly pharmaceutical ones”, the UUP MLA said.

Mr Burrows added: “I think the problem is there is a lack of detail – and I think fuller detail and transparency will help people to make an informed decision”.

The former PSNI superintendent said he would support someone is dealing with gender dysphoria who needs “specialist counselling” – but said that is “entirely different from affirming someone’s gender”.

“This is the kind of detail that people need”, he added.