Newry delegation engages Birmingham council on canal regeneration

Newry Canal.

A Newry delegation has held an online meeting with Birmingham City Council officials to explore how lessons from the regeneration of Birmingham’s canal network could be applied to Newry

The meeting focused on the transformation of Birmingham’s once-neglected waterways into vibrant community and economic assets — a journey that has delivered benefits across tourism, local business development, sustainable transport, and public well-being.

Amongst the delegation were SDLP councillors Killian Feehan and Doire Finn, Alliance Party councillor Helena Young, and Jimmy Crossey from Newry Maritime Association.

The councillors taking part agreed that the regeneration of Newry Canal represents a vital opportunity for collaborative, forward-looking leadership.

Speaking following the meeting, Cllr Young said: "For many years I have said that the Canal should be the jewel in Newry's crown. Unfortunately it has been neglected for decades.

"As members of Newry Maritime Association, Jimmy Crossey and myself made initial contact with Birmingham City Council to discuss how they regenerated their Canal network.

"As a councillor I am delighted to be collaborating with Cllrs Killian Feehan and Doire Finn to explore how we can redevelop and enhance Newry Canal. We will continue to liaise with Birmingham City Council and we are grateful for their offer of guidance and support.

"We are under no illusion that this is a mammoth task however, every journey has to start with the first step.

"There is cross-party support for this initiative and we believe that collaboration is vital to progress this project and to ensure that our canal can be the jewel in Newry's crown in the future.

Cllr Feehan said the conversation with Birmingham City Council "made clear what can be achieved when local government shows ambition and works together".

He added: "Newry Canal has huge potential — but realising that will require political unity and community buy-in. That’s why we’re proud to be working across party lines to bring this project forward."

The SDLP commended the involvement of colleagues from other parties and community groups, stressing that the future of Newry Canal should be a shared priority for everyone.