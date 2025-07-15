NI Barristers' organisation will attend Pride - but attempt to distance itself from political controversy

The Bar of NI taking part in the 2024 Belfast Pride parade. Photo: Bar of NI / X

The body representing barristers in Northern Ireland will officially attend this year’s controversial Belfast Pride parade – but claim that their participation does not demonstrate “alignment” with criticism of a Supreme Court ruling on biological sex.

There has been disagreement within the Bar of Northern Ireland over recent weeks about whether the organisation should attend the protest march.

However, in a leaked email seen by the News Letter the organisation has sought a compromise by attending the event, but attempting to distance itself from its key themes.

The Bar NI told Pride organisers that its participation was not an endorsement of criticism of the Northern Ireland Executive’s puberty blocker ban, of the ban on political parties attending the event or the landmark Supreme Court ruling which stated that sex in law is defined by biology.

A barrister outside the Crown Court at Laganside in Belfast. Picture date: Monday January 6, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Justice. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

This year’s event is themed ‘No Going Back’ – with organisers saying it is “a reminder that the fight for dignity, rights, and acceptance is non-negotiable”. The event is a direct challenge to ministers over their decision to follow medical advice on banning puberty blocking drugs for children questioning their gender.

Organisers have also been critical of the UK Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of a woman in law.

In an email sent to members, the Bar of NI says its participation in Belfast Pride “is one indication of our wider commitment to and support for, the fundamental principles of inclusivity, diversity, and equality”.

The organisation said that it considered, under its governance arrangements, whether taking part in Belfast Pride “is aligned with the values and aspirations of our profession” – given the “theme adopted” by this year’s event.

“The Bar Council has determined that while we will participate in Belfast Pride this year, we have written to the event organisers to explain the basis of our participation”, the email said.

The council told organisers that participation in this year's parade “is not an expression of support for any criticism by Pride of the Northern Ireland Executive’s decision, having followed all due legislative processes, to ban puberty blockers”. They also said that attendance is “not an expression of support for Pride's ban on certain political parties participating in this year's parade” – and that the organisation would “expressly disassociate ourselves from Pride’s decision to prohibit such groups from participating”.

The Bar also told organisers: “Furthermore, given the Bar of Northern Ireland’s role in upholding the Rule of Law, our participation in this year’s Pride parade does not reflect, nor should it be interpreted as reflecting, any support for, or alignment with, any criticism of the recent decision of the UK Supreme Court in the recent case of For Women Scotland Ltd -v- The Scottish Ministers”.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said it is up to the Bar to make the decision. He told the News Letter: “It is up to the Bar to decided if by attending they represent rank and file membership of their organisation, it is up to the Bar to calculate if attending Pride shows a bias towards the aims of Pride and their campaign against the ban on puberty blockers.

“It is also up to the Bar to decide if, by attending Pride, they support their stance against the Supreme Court ruling and against women being entitled to single sex spaces, sport and language which is associated to women. In the end all these decisions are up to the Bar of Northern Ireland.