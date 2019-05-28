NI Brexit Party candidate: this could be a new way of doing things

A Fermanagh woman who stood for the Brexit Party in the European elections in London said she believes the party’s national success could signal the start of a new type of politics.

Aileen Quinton, a former senior civil servant who spent most of her working life in the city, still spends much of her time living there.

As London voted almost 60% in favour of ‘remain’, and she was the eighth Brexit Party candidate competing for eight seats, she always said she had no chance of being elected.

The Liberal Democrats were the main winners in the city, gaining three MEPs while both the Brexit Party and Labour won two seats, the Green Party taking the remaining seat.

Ms Quinton said: “It was a phenomenal result for a brand new party that is only a few weeks old to take two seats in London.

“I think this result could signal the opening up of a new democratic way of doing things. This is an opportunity for a party that is not run by career, party political politicians.”

However, she has no ambitions to stand again.

“If I had won a European seat I think my acceptance speech would have been very short: ‘What the heck just happened? I am really keen to return to Fermanagh now. The summers in London are just too hot.”