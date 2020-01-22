NI politicians attempting to find way to block £1,000 pay rise for MLAs

Stormont parties are exploring ways to reverse a pay rise handed to MLAs on their return to the powersharing Assembly.

Sinn Fein and the DUP have both said they are looking at how to stop the extra £1,000 being paid to Assembly members.

There has been a backlash from the public to the news MLAs are to receive an increase of 1,000 in their salaries.

SDLP MLAs have vowed to give the money to local charities, as have several Ulster Unionists.

The Alliance Party has also voiced opposition to the pay rise, which was recommended by an independent body.

Confirmation of the pay increase has angered some members of the public.

Critics claim it is inappropriate given MLAs did not sit in the devolved legislature for three years, and it comes as many public sector workers are engaged in industrial action over pay.

The salary of an Assembly member rose from £49,500 to £50,500 when the Assembly resumed business earlier this month.

The increase should have been introduced in stages over the lifespan of the three-year political crisis, but the Government blocked those rises pending the return of devolution.

The salary is now due to rise by another £500 in April.

The framework for the annual increases was set by the Independent Financial Review Panel, with MLAs having no input.

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill describe the rise as unjustified.

"Given that the assembly has just been restored this is unjustifiable and should not be paid," she tweeted.

DUP economy minister Diane Dodds told BBC Radio Ulster: "Whoever thought that this was a good thing to do, at this particular juncture, was way off the mark.

"It is incredibly unfortunate that this has jarred with the start of what has been quite a positive opening to the Assembly."

Both parties said they are exploring ways to halt the rise, but if that is not possible MLAs will donate the money to worthy causes.

An SDLP spokesman said: "MLA pay and office costs should not be determined by Assembly members and it's right that an independent body is responsible for reviewing these matters. This pay increase, however, is poorly judged and even more poorly timed.

"SDLP MLAs have each decided to donate this salary increase to a charity of their own choice."

He said the SDLP will also urge the pay review panel to "consider public confidence in the political process when making future awards".

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken is one of several party members who have said they will be donate the money to charity.

"I'll be donating to a cause very close to my heart," he tweeted, as he announced the money would go to Christian Aid.

An Alliance Party spokesman said: "We are not happy with the timing or content of this increase and are working with other party leaders to find a means to defer this."