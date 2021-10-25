Lord Frost says the government does not want the UK policed by EU institutions

He was responding to questions at Westminster’s European Scrutiny Committee.

“What we’d like to see instead is an arbitration mechanism which is normal in these sort of treaties, it is exactly what we have in the trade and co-operation agreement (TCA),” he said.

“The arrangements in the TCA are good arrangements … we worked very hard on them all last year and would be a good model in this case too.”

He insisted the UK is not interested in any arrangements which keep the court by some other name.