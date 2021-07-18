NI Protocol must be altered, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tells the EU

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Writing in today’s News Letter in advance of meeting Maroš Šefčovič, the DUP leader said that the protocol – which on January 1 created the Irish Sea border – is something which “continues to weaken Northern Ireland’s economic and constitutional position within the United Kingdom”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lagan Valley MP said that extending grace periods, which delay parts of the border coming into force, involves “only temporary relief and stores up problems for another day”, while failing to address the undemocratic nature of the protocol and the uncertainty for businesses.

He said that “there needs to be complete reboot of relationships and Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market must be restored in full”.