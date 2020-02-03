NI set to stave off ‘bedroom tax’ seemingly indefinitely – and other benefits may follow

The communities minister has announced she will continue to shield Northern Ireland householders from the so-called bedroom tax – indicating she intends to do the same with other benefits too.

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey made the declaration in a press statement on Monday, saying the move “will continue to safeguard more than 38,000 of the most vulnerable households in our society from harsh Tory welfare cuts”.

The Department for Communities (DfC) said the predicted cost of this move around the bedroom tax is £23m annually.

The relief measures for the bedroom tax were due to expire at the end of this March.

But when the News Letter asked how long the extension will last, the DfC replied: “There is no end date to this mitigation measure.”

Ms Hargey also told the Stormont Assembly she is considering other relief measures for those who may lose out due to reform of the benefit system – and these could be worth over £17m.

The “bedroom tax” was first brought into effect in GB in 2013.

The government does not call it a “tax”; rather it describes it as a cut in housing-related benefits for people who are “under-occupying a social rented home”.

Working-age people get a cut of 14% if they have one spare bedroom, and a cut of 25% if there are two or more.

The saga around the “tax” in NI dates back years.

The Stormont House Agreement of 2014 contained a vague pledge to implement welfare reform, but political deadlock continued.

Then a year later, the Fresh Start agreement contained a pledge to proceed with welfare reforms, and it was also agreed £585m would be spent over four years to mitigate the effects of them.

The bedroom tax formally came into force in NI in February 2017.

But the pot of mitigation cash was used to spare benefit claimants from the impact of it – allowing Sinn Fein to claim that, effectively, “the bedroom tax will not be introduced in the North”.

The most recent political pact, the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal, pledged “the Executive will extend existing welfare mitigation measures beyond March 2020 when they are currently due to expire”.

Ms Hargey’s statement on Monday said that, in addition to the bedroom tax: “There are also other mitigations which need to be looked at as we review the mitigation measures we committed to in ‘New Decade, New Approach’. I will continue to work with stakeholders in moving forward with that important piece of work.”

And in a press conference accompanying her written statement, Ms Hargey told reporters: “Mitigations [have] no end date to them. They will run until the Assembly change legislation.

“So that is my proposal. The bedroom tax legislation piece is moving first, because we need legislation in order to change the bill. I will be moving on regulations around the benefit cap in the next few weeks and I’ll be presenting that urgently to the Executive.”

The News Letter asked the DfC if the money for the “bedroom tax” extension would come from its existing departmental budget. The department said minister Hargey is “working closely with Executive colleagues, particularly the Minister of Finance [Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy], to ensure that funding for the existing mitigation package is available”.

Ms Hargey first made the announcement of her bedroom tax plan in a statement to the press in the morning, and was criticised by the Alliance Party for not bringing it to the floor of the Assembly first.

When she later brought the matter to the floor of the Assembly, she told MLAs that as well as the bedroom tax relief, “over the coming weeks, I will bring forward regulations on the other strands of the existing welfare mitigations, such as the benefit cap and those transitioning from disability living allowance to the personal independence payment”.

She added: “The cost of that will be around £17·3 million per annum. However, other mitigations need to be looked at, and we need to review the mitigation measures that we committed to in New Decade, New Approach.”