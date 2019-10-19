Nigel Dodds: We’ll vote against Boris deal, this isn’t Brexit for the whole of UK

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has insisted the party would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal later on Saturday.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We will not be supporting the Government, we will be voting against.

“Because it isn’t Brexit for the whole of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Dodds said the DUP would look at whether or not to back the amendment by Sir Oliver Letwin which is likely to delay Brexit if passed.

He said: “It is a very interesting amendment.

“We are going to look at that very closely, and examine it.

“It does have the merit of pointing out that this would withhold approval of the Commons from the Government’s plans.

“So, we haven’t made any final decision on that, we will meet later and discuss as a parliamentary group... tactics.”

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay would not be drawn on whether the Prime Minister would definitely rule out an extension of the transition period beyond 2020.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We have no intention of going beyond 2020.

“The Prime Minister has been clear about that.”

He urged MPs to vote through the new deal today, adding: “He’s secured a deal that addresses the concerns Parliament has.”