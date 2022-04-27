Nigel Farage blasts Twitter algorithim for suspending his growth in followers for 18 months - appeals to Elon Musk to 'sort it out'

Speaking last night in a video posted on social media, Mr Farage says: "For years I would gain 30,000 new Twitter followers per month and most tweets would get 5,000+ retweets.

"Now I've had zero growth for 18 months and engagement is at an all-time low.

"It's the same for thousands of others.

"Twitter's algorithm now needs to change — and change fast!"

Earlier Mr Farage admitted that he did not know how algorithms worked and called on new Twitter owner Elon Musk to “drain the Twitter swamp”.

“If anyone can do it, it’s this guy,” he added.

A series of Tweets then made the point that Mr Farage is perhaps past his sell-by-date.

Nigel Farage - clip from his video message on Twitter

The former British politician has claimed the Northern Ireland Protocol" was not necessary" and "should never have been agreed to".

And recently he has been pranked into saying Irish republican slogans in a personal video request.

The former Ukip leader was recently hoaxed into saying "up the Ra" in a paid-for birthday greeting. Another video emerged of him saying "Tiocfaidh ár lá", which translates as "our day will come".

Mr Farage charges around £70 for personalised clips via the video-sharing site Cameo.

Who is Elon Musk?

Elon Musk is the co-founder and CEO of electric car maker Tesla and rocket manufacturer SpaceX.

He was instrumental in creating the company that became PayPal.