Churches across Northern Ireland are struggling to take in the killing of 44,000 Nigerian Christians in a "horrific" campaign by Islamists that is largely "unrecognised around the world" it is reported.

According to research by Open Doors, a non-denominational mission supporting persecuted Christians around the world, more Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria today than in the rest of the world combined.

It says that 75% of all 49,470 Christians killed around the world for faith-related reasons from 2014-24 were in Nigeria.

The charity reports that 43,952 Nigerian Christians were killed because of their religious affiliation from October 2011 to September 2025.

This includes 2,800 Christians in the past year - from October 2024 to September 2025 - almost eight people killed a day.

The charity notes that these figures are "conservative" and based on verifiable incidents where it’s clear that the person was killed because of their Christian affiliation.

The violence in the region has led to more than 3.3 million people being internally displaced.

In June the BBC reported that 200 people were killed in Benue state. Local chief James Ayatse called it part of a “planned, genocidal land-grabbing campaign” that had gone on for decades.

Families bury relatives in a mass grave in Maiyanga village, Bokkos local government area after a deadly Christmas Eve attack by armed groups in 2023 in Nigeria's central Plateau State. (Photo by KIM MASARA/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

‘HORRIFIC VIOLENCE UNRECOGNISED AROUND THE WORLD’

Open Doors representative Chris P speaks at churches across Northern Ireland on the issue - but cannot use his full name for security reasons.

He told the News Letter: "Whenever I talk in churches about the horrific violence against Christians and others in northern Nigeria, you can see people struggling to take it in.

"I tell them about the thousands that are killed every year and the millions who are driven from their homes, they ask me ‘why haven’t I heard about this in the media?’

Children play in a destroyed village after attacks by militant Fulani Herders.

"People are appalled by the horrific stories of murder and sexual violence, but they are also desperate to know what they can do to help.

“This horrific violence still goes unrecognised around the world.

"Persecuted Christians across the region are calling upon their brothers and sisters around the world to stand with them and raise their voices."

PASTOR: GLOBAL POLITICS DON'T TALK ABOUT US

Pastor Barnabas in a Benue State Christian Refugee Camp in 2024.

Open Doors quotes Barnabus, a Nigerian pastor who was driven from his home into a massive IDP camp.

He said: “The news doesn’t care about it, politicians don’t talk about it.

“Governments don’t talk about it, global politics don’t talk about it. Nobody talks about it. We remain in darkness.”

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) reported in July that about 30,000 armed Fulani bandits operate in northwest Nigeria where they "predominantly target Christian communities" often targeting them with illegal “taxation”.

It said groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Fulani militants aim to "impose a singular interpretation of Islam".

Open Doors says tensions between Muslim Fulani herdsmen and Christian farmers goes back long before the mass murders.

Amina, a Nigerian widow. In 2012 Boko Haram came to her house in the city to kill her husband and sons. In 2017, they kidnapped her and held her hostage for eight months.

However it says Islamic militants have now radicalised and armed many Fulani.

It too says Boko Haram seeks to create an Islamic State across northern Nigeria.

It reports that many Fulani herdsmen have been radicalised by the Islamic militants to conduct large-scale, systematic attacks against Christians using sophisticated weaponry.

‘ISLAMIST CHANTS COMMON DURING MASSACRES’

Evidence of their radicalisation, Open Doors says, comes from the many victims who report the Fulani shouting “Alluhu Akbar” and also “we will destroy all Christians” during attacks.

Interviewees say ISWAP asks for higher ransoms for Christian abductees than for Muslims, in order to destabilise Christian families and churches.

Open Doors works closely with the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa for local statistics.

It says local Muslims who do not submit to the fundamentalists are also killed in significant numbers, though Christians are 6.5 times more likely to be killed and 5.1 times more likely to be abducted.

"This does not make the suffering of a Muslim less tragic; it just makes it less likely," Open Doors says.

The charity portrays a typical attack in the following manner.

"Radicalised Fulani will arrive in a village. They will often shoot or behead people who don’t escape - particularly men while women are often kidnapped and targeted for sexual violence.”

As a result over 3 million people are in refugee camps where Christians “are often discriminated against, and last in line for aid”.