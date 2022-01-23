The Executive agreed the approach for relaxing the measures on Thursday. The changes were first announced after ministers were briefed by the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Advisor. They advised that we were likely to be past the peak in case numbers for Omicron, although it remains possible that case numbers may rebound somewhat due to the impact of the return of schools.

From Wednesday 26 January at 12 noon:

:: Nightclubs will be permitted to open.

Popular Belfast nightclub Voodooo closed before Christmas. From Wednesday it will be allowed to reopen as Covid rules are relaxed.

:: Dancing and indoor standing events can resume.

:: The legal requirement to provide proof of your COVID-19 status with a Covid certificate will only apply in relation to nightclubs and indoor unseated or partially seated events with 500 people or more. The legal requirement for other settings will be removed, however their continued use is strongly encouraged.

:: The requirement for workplaces to take reasonable measures for 2m social distancing will be removed. Guidance remains in place that risk assessments should be carried out.

All remaining COVID measures will be reviewed by the Executive on 10 February.

These include the legal requirement for;-

:: Retailers to take reasonable measures to reduce the risk of transmission;

:: To wear face coverings and the duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to ensure compliance;

:: For risk assessments in prescribed settings;

:: For recording visitor information in prescribed settings;

:: For Covid-status certification; and the guidance on the regular use of Lateral Flow Device testing, and in particular before meeting up with others.

:: Wearing face coverings on public transport, in taxis, private buses, coaches and on aircraft, in train and bus stations and in airports, unless an exemption applies. This includes boarding any mode of public transport and when on board any mode of public transport.

First Minister Paul Givan said he was delighted at the consensus within the Executive over the relaxation of restrictions.

He said there had been “very welcome progress” and described the Executive’s meeting on February 10 as an “important meeting for those outstanding measures that are still in place”.

“It’s proportionate, it reflects the changing circumstances that we have in respect of Covid, and it is a step in the right direction, and hopefully we will continue to make progress at our meeting on February 10,” he said on Thursday.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also welcomed the move but urged continued caution.

She said Northern Ireland has passed the peak of Omicron cases.

“All of our decisions today are based on the best scientific and medical advice that we have, so I’m glad that we’ve been able to make this progress, but again I would just like to strike that note of caution,” she said.

Health Minister Robin Swann said cautious optimism will serve society best “as we look towards a better future,” he said. “There are still major uncertainties with this pandemic including the potential for a secondary peak in the coming days and weeks.

“We must stick to the approach that has produced dividends. That includes ongoing efforts to get more people boosted and vaccinated.”

Remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland will be reviewed by the Stormont Executive on February 10.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 14 January 2022 reached 4,100 - based on death certificates - according to the NI Statistics and Research Agency. Of these, 2,868 (70.0%) took place in hospital, 874 (21.3%) in care homes, 16 (0.4%) in hospices and 342 (8.3%) at residential addresses or other locations. The comparative number from the Department of Health was 3,036, based on positive tests.

