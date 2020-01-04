NIO silent about its deception of the public

The Northern Ireland Office has declined to comment on the revelation that it deliberately deceived the public over polling which it commissioned in 1996.

Yesterday the News Letter revealed that the NIO consciously hid its central role in the survey by consultants Coopers & Lybrand which it attempted to use to manipulate attitudes to parading, declassified files reveal.

Files declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast show that civil servants led the public to believe the survey – which asked residents of the Lower Ormeau Road for their views on parades – was “independent”.

PwC has since said there was no suggestion the findings, which include that 78% of those questioned agreed everyone should be able to march, but 92% said marches should not be allowed through unwelcome areas, were other than representative.

The newly released files show that many of the most senior figures in the department, including the secretary of state and one of his ministers and its top civil servants, were aware of the deception about independence.

According to a June 1996 memo, Coopers and Lybrand – which is now PricewaterhouseCoopers – would have known that the poll was being paid for by the NIO but went along with the government’s desire to hide its role and instead presented the work as solely being its own.

The memo from J McGimpsey in the NIO’s Security Policy and Operations Division said that local Sinn Féin representative Gerard Rice had asked the survey team about their work and was told that the survey “was independent and conducted by Coopers & Lybrand as a pilot study with a view to (maybe) selling the results to the media. (The interviewers were not informed that the NIO had commissioned the survey.)”

Despite the NIO’s central role, the civil servant said: “The fact that the NIO are responsible for this survey is confidential and will need to remain confidential to ensure its independence.

“By retaining its confidentiality, the NIO can continue to argue its policy free from criticism against the results.”

Yesterday the News Letter asked the NIO if it would apologise for the deception and if it continues to employ such practices, The department failed to respond to the questions, despite a press officer indicating that it would do so.

The declassified memo said that the NIO’s contact at Coopers & Lybrand was Colin McIlheney, who is now listed as PwC’s global research director.

Yesterday PwC said in a statement that “all survey work conducted by Coopers and Lybrand was undertaken in accordance with Market Research Society guidelines intended to ensure accuracy, fairness and independence” and that “in line with standard industry practice, the interviewer team did not know who had commissioned the research and they did not mislead, or seek to mislead, local people or their representatives.

“There has been no suggestion that the findings of this survey were anything other than representative and unbiased and Coopers & Lybrand did not collude to mislead the public as to the survey’s origins and independence.”