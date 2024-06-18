'No blank cheque' for Casement Park says Labour as Uefa adjusts Euros plan

Labour MP for Leeds Central and Shadow NI Secretary, Hilary Benn. PA Images

Hopes that a new Labour government would act quickly to fund the Casement Park rebuild project have been further dashed by Hilary Benn.

Following a Labour Party statement last week, that stopped well short of any commitment to allocate the necessary cash, the Shadow NI Secretary has now said there will be “no blank cheque” if his party forms a government after the July 4 General Election.

The west Belfast GAA stadium was one of ten venues across the UK and Ireland selected to host matches at the Euro 2028 tournament.

With continuing wrangling over who will foot the bill for the spiralling redevelopment costs, time was running to have the west Belfast GAA ground completed in time for final approval from Uefa in the summer of 2027.

Casement Park GAA stadium. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The latest suggested cost of building the new stadium has risen to more than £300 million – up from the original estimate of £77.5m.

Speaking to the BBC, Good Morning Ulster programme on Tuesday, Mr Benn said: "The cost has gone from the original figure of £77.5m to now potentially over £300m, which is a huge increase.

"The question is, where is the rest of the very considerably increased amount of money that will be required.

"I can’t give a blank cheque and you wouldn’t expect me to given the huge rise in the costs there have been and we don’t yet know what the full sum is.”

Mr Benn added: "What I do commit to do is to sit down urgently with all of the parties and say – there’s a responsibility on the UK government to make a contribution – but can the other parties contribute more and where that leaves you in relation to the total overall cost."

On the same programme, former senior Uefa strategist Ian Mallon said he "understands absolutely that Northern Ireland will be rubbed from the roster of Uefa Euro 2028.

"The planning is going on without Northern Ireland," he said.

"It’s such a huge problem and such a huge disappointment for Northern Ireland."