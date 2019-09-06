No Deal Brexit legislation passed by House of Lords

The House of Lords has passed legislation designed to stop the United Kingdom leaving the European Union on October 31, 2019 without a deal.

The legislation passed through the House of Lords without amendments which means it will not be returned to the House of Commons.

What happens now?

The bill will receive royal assent before parliament is prorogued next week.

What does it mean for Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

The legislation now compels Boris Johnson to go to Brussels and request an extension to Article 50 beyond October 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walking a bull during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen to coincide with the publication of Lord Bew's review and an announcement of extra funding for Scottish farmers. (Photo: Andrew Milligan/P.A. Wire)

However, Mr. Johnson, said on Thursday that he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than ask the E.U. for another extension.

It is unclear what will happen next as Mr. Johnson said under no circumstances would he be the one to ask for the October 31 deadline set by the E.U. to be extended.